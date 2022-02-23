Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Crane has raised its dividend payment by 22.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Crane has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crane to earn $8.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

NYSE:CR opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average of $100.07. Crane has a 52 week low of $82.89 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 43.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

