Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722,123 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

Shares of TVTX opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $205,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

