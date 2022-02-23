Credit Suisse AG Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $9,530,466.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,279,863 shares of company stock valued at $20,717,034. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

