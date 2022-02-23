Credit Suisse AG Has $985,000 Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,022 shares during the period. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at about $9,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,426,000 after purchasing an additional 877,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 830,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,677,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 756,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.