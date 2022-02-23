Credit Suisse AG Has $999,000 Holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 179.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 47.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,991,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.
Bionano Genomics Profile
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bionano Genomics (BNGO)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO).
Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.