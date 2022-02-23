Credit Suisse AG Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 514.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 303,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,869,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

BATS EZU opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $49.19. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.