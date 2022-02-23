Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 195,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 169.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 62.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $96.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.