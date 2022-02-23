Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 565 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 565 ($7.68) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HSBA. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.43) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.21) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.26) to GBX 484 ($6.58) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 528.92 ($7.19).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON HSBA opened at GBX 547 ($7.44) on Tuesday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.87) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 503.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 442.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.90 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.