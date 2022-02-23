Credit Suisse Group Increases NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Price Target to €56.50

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from €52.50 ($59.66) to €56.50 ($64.20) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NN Group from €42.00 ($47.73) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NN Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

NNGRY stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. NN Group has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

