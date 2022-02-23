Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

