Critical Analysis: Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) & Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Nestlé alerts:

This table compares Nestlé and Oatly Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nestlé $89.95 billion 4.02 $13.05 billion N/A N/A Oatly Group $421.35 million 9.59 -$60.36 million N/A N/A

Nestlé has higher revenue and earnings than Oatly Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Nestlé shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Oatly Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nestlé and Oatly Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nestlé 1 5 7 0 2.46 Oatly Group 1 7 12 0 2.55

Nestlé presently has a consensus target price of $137.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.00%. Oatly Group has a consensus target price of 18.96, suggesting a potential upside of 177.58%. Given Oatly Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Nestlé.

Profitability

This table compares Nestlé and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nestlé N/A N/A N/A Oatly Group -29.03% -20.29% -14.32%

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.