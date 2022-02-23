Critical Contrast: Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI)

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Alset EHome International alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Alset EHome International and Tejon Ranch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alset EHome International and Tejon Ranch’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset EHome International $16.24 million 0.80 -$2.52 million N/A N/A Tejon Ranch $37.83 million 11.85 -$740,000.00 $0.08 212.53

Tejon Ranch has higher revenue and earnings than Alset EHome International.

Profitability

This table compares Alset EHome International and Tejon Ranch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23% Tejon Ranch 3.59% 0.42% 0.35%

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Alset EHome International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset EHome International (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

About Tejon Ranch (Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development. The Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development segment’s operations include: land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment generates revenues from oil and gas royalty leases, and rock and aggregate mining leases. The Farming segment produces revenue from the sale of wine grapes, almonds, and pistachios. The Ranch Operations segment consist of game management revenue and ancillary land uses such as grazing leases and filming. The company was founded by Edward Fitzgerald Beale in

Receive News & Ratings for Alset EHome International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset EHome International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.