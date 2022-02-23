Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.700-$10.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crocs also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CROX opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Crocs has a 1-year low of $70.34 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.94 and a 200 day moving average of $139.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.00.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Crocs by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Crocs by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

