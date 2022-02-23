Cryoport (CYRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Cryoport to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 411.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,059 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 101,388 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 94,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 10,339.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,078 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,000.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.