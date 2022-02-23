CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) PT Set at C$2.30 by Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) has been given a C$2.30 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 105.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CUB opened at C$1.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.13. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of C$0.97 and a 12 month high of C$1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$199.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Its teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

