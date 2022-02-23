Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 102,483 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.