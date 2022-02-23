Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 30,821 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $245,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 44.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 20.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 188,485 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.35 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.