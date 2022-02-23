Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,736 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 227.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 35.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 1,547.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.47.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

