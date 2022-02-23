Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 105,505 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 27,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $525,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,892 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on POSH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

POSH stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -8.35.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

