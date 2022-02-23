Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 14,268 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of GMS worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in GMS by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 15,722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in GMS by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.03.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

