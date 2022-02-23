Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,220 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Phreesia by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after acquiring an additional 414,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 101,538 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

