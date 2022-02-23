CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.57.
CURI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
NASDAQ:CURI opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.66.
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
