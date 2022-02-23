CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.57.

CURI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CuriosityStream by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.