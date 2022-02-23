Currys (LON:CURY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Currys (LON:CURY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.63) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.72) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Currys from GBX 150 ($2.04) to GBX 120 ($1.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of CURY opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 30.71. Currys has a 52 week low of GBX 92.25 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 143 ($1.94).

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

