Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cutera worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 2,725.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cutera by 135.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,269 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth $4,587,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cutera by 195.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 86,964 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.66 million, a PE ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. Cutera’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

