Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Announces Earnings Results

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $60.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cutera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $99,973.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,807.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cutera by 195.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,964 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cutera by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

