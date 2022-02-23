CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS.
CVR Energy stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,658. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 1.64. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35.
Several research analysts have commented on CVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.
About CVR Energy
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
