CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS.

CVR Energy stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,658. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 1.64. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CVR Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CVR Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CVR Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Energy (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.