CyberOptics Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CyberOptics in a research note issued on Friday, February 18th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

CYBE stock opened at $39.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $290.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.70. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 1,445.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

