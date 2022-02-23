CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 45,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,212. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.70.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

