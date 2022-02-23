Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Hits Market Cap of $2.97 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $115.74 or 0.00312786 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $32,970.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 25,655 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

