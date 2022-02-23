CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $267.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 99.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 5,827.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 625,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 131,922 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs.

