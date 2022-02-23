Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.79

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.79 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 21179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

DAN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Get Dana alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Dana by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Dana by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.