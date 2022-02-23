DAOventures Price Reaches $0.0321 on Exchanges (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOventures has a market cap of $295,461.48 and approximately $27.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007900 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011380 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004184 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.