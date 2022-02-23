Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 13.6% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,334,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 159,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,585,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 1.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 692,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 4.7% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 85.0% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 599,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 275,519 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLCR opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

