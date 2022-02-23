Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 10,991 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MASS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,355 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 259,441 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.78.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

