Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 2,029 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 33.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 444.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $231,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $148,166.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,020 shares of company stock worth $1,679,971 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

