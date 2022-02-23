Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $320,000 in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,248,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 38.7% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 142,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,784,000 after purchasing an additional 39,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day moving average is $142.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $6,169,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $1,477,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,332 shares of company stock worth $27,348,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

