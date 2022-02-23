Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,521,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,728,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,586,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE:ACHR opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36. Archer Aviation Inc has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $14.26.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

