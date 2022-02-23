Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 2,629 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.68. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $59.71.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

