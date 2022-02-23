Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SelectQuote by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 67,966 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in SelectQuote by 232.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SelectQuote by 196.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 358.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,135 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $472.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. SelectQuote’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

