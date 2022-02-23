David Bower Acquires 21 Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider David Bower acquired 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 723 ($9.83) per share, for a total transaction of £151.83 ($206.49).

HSV stock opened at GBX 728 ($9.90) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 804.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 870.92. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59. HomeServe plc has a 1-year low of GBX 704 ($9.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.56).

Get HomeServe alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HSV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.72) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.72) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.87) to GBX 810 ($11.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.78) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,261.89 ($17.16).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.