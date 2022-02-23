Dell Technologies (DELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DELL opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $76.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 744,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

