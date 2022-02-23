DePay Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $947,688.41 and approximately $105,708.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DePay has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00043143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.51 or 0.06958381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,970.82 or 1.00392794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00046414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049538 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.