Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases New Position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Five Star Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,659,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $9,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

FSBC traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,099. The stock has a market cap of $518.61 million and a PE ratio of 10.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $33.98.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 47.76% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

