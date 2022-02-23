Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DSGN stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. 92,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $865,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 215,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after buying an additional 612,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

