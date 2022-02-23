Desjardins Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$28.00

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DRETF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.28.

OTCMKTS:DRETF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 648. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $20.24.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.