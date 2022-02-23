Desjardins Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$28.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DRETF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.28.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:DRETF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 648. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $20.24.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.