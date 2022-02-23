Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target to €52.00

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €51.50 ($58.52) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($63.64) to €58.00 ($65.91) in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Edenred presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Shares of EDNMY stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 49,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,287. Edenred has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

