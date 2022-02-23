Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 861,792 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 768,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $135,000.
Shares of DB opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $16.70.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
