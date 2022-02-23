Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 861,792 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 768,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $135,000.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DB opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.86) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.77) to €14.00 ($15.91) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.