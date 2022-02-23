Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.00

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €7.00 ($7.95) and traded as high as €7.74 ($8.80). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €7.51 ($8.53), with a volume of 10,622,002 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHA. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.48) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.29 ($8.29).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.00. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

