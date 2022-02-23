Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) EVP Dennis C. Cameron Sells 8,626 Shares

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,296,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,379,131. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 146,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 266,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after buying an additional 91,967 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.