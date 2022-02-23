Diadexus (OTCMKTS:DDXS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diadexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDXS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Diadexus shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 30 shares.
About Diadexus (OTCMKTS:DDXS)
Diadexus, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio intends to treat cardiovascular diseases. The company was founded on November 27, 1995 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diadexus (DDXS)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Diadexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diadexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.